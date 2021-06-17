The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $1,145.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,340.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,222.87.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $995.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,136.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $519.17 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,089 shares of company stock valued at $32,908,234 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

