The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $51.50 Price Target at Citigroup

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $49.50 to $51.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.42.

NASDAQ CG opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $45.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,152.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 96,453 shares during the last quarter. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

