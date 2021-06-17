The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $49.50 to $51.50. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Carlyle Group traded as high as $45.26 and last traded at $45.07, with a volume of 92459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

