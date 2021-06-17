The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $254,283,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $200,453,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1,577.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,186,000 after buying an additional 722,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 494.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after buying an additional 224,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1,145.3% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after buying an additional 174,401 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus dropped their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.94.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.09. 4,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $173.16 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

