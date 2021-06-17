The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 13th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 853,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 537,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 600.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 123.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 72,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares during the period. 41.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXYN traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.47. 745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,669. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

