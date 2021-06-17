The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 39.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 374,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,427 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $108,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,660,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,554,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 473,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,799,000 after purchasing an additional 37,536 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.1% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $298.70. 608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $318.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.08. The company has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

