The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $270.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $252.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

LLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $220.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $211.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.37. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,694,000 after purchasing an additional 259,494 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,463,293,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

