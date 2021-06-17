The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in The Hershey by 71.7% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in The Hershey by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in The Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in The Hershey by 4.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,216. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey stock opened at $172.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $175.55.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

