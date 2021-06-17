The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.95-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.11.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,801.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

