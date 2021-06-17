The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Sells $106,240.26 in Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 9,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $106,240.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,057.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 4,920 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $62,730.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Segal sold 128,648 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $1,631,256.64.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jonathan Segal sold 24,385 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $276,769.75.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Segal sold 13,800 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $150,144.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Jonathan Segal sold 6,638 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $71,690.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $343,183.26.

On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $210,046.76.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jonathan Segal sold 5,781 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $60,873.93.

On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $115,558.90.

On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $216,574.24.

STKS traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.29. 399,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.56 million, a PE ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.