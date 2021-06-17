The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,509 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $46,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $190.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.76. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

