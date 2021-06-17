The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.00. The company had a trading volume of 175,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,535,249. The firm has a market cap of $325.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $115.04 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.55.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

