The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 3.1% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

DIS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.32. 262,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,196,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

