theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Short Interest Update

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the May 13th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

theglobe.com stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. theglobe.com has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09.

theglobe.com Company Profile

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

