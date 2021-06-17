theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Short Interest Update

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the May 13th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
theglobe.com stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. theglobe.com has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09.
