TheStreet Upgrades Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) to B

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Gencor Industries stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $179.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gencor Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 37,175 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.