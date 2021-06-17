Thomas Gad Sells 4,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $147,800.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $195,720.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $186,270.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

