Thomas Gad Sells 4,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 28th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $147,800.00.
- On Monday, April 26th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $195,720.00.
- On Monday, April 12th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $186,270.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
YMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
