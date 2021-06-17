Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on THO. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Shares of THO opened at $106.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.46. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

