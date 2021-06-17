Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Short Interest Update

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 597,900 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the May 13th total of 456,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 42,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $882,762.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $130,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,366 shares of company stock worth $2,293,879. Company insiders own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 64.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,075 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter worth $433,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth about $19,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

THRY opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.95. Thryv has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $36.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Thryv will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.