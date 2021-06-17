TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMST shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

TMST stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. 12,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,477. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $626.13 million, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 2.12. TimkenSteel has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $16.57.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 114,726 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after buying an additional 295,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

