Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 331,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,965. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $725.40 million, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TITN. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $3,663,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $340,944.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 381,459 shares of company stock worth $11,305,765. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

