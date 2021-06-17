TOKPIE (TKP) Price Hits $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $170,598.46 and approximately $278.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000102 BTC.

TKP is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

