Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.55. Toll Brothers reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.47.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $36,096.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock worth $1,961,226 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 18,975 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,358,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,917,000 after buying an additional 66,970 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,169. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

