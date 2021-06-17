Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TORXF traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.63. 54,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,947. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

