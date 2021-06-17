Toronto Dominion Bank Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 368,978.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,835,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,263,000 after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,491,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,157,000 after purchasing an additional 586,011 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,553,000 after purchasing an additional 143,804 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.29.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

