Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $247,000 in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBCPU. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBCPU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

