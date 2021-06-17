Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $310,000 in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $6,117,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NDACU opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

