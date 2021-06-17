Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 192 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Graco were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth $100,828,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,778,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,668,000 after buying an additional 689,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after buying an additional 527,502 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $72.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

