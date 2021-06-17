Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 865 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Unilever by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

