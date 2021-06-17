Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer William Scott Kirker Sells 60,000 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at C$22,140,504.24.

TSE TOU opened at C$33.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.92. The stock has a market cap of C$9.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52 week low of C$11.40 and a 52 week high of C$34.33.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 2.8191488 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TOU. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.38.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.