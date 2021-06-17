Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Acquires 315 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $55.06. The stock had a trading volume of 219,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,080,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $56.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

