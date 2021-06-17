Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 55 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $367.76. 115,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,703. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.91. The company has a market cap of $364.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.48.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

