Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

SPLV traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $60.88. 152,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,707. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.75.

