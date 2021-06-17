Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,543 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,043% compared to the typical daily volume of 135 call options.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total value of $261,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,726.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $1,845,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,673.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,235 shares of company stock worth $43,001,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $192.28 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $83.37 and a one year high of $203.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.08.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. Analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.