Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 900 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,116% compared to the average daily volume of 74 put options.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

RBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $133.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $79.19 and a 1 year high of $159.64. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

