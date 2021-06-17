Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 893 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,045% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $47.57 on Thursday. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,024,123 shares of company stock worth $102,110,660. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 53,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,081,000 after purchasing an additional 101,662 shares in the last quarter.

SGH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

