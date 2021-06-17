Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,032 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,673% compared to the average daily volume of 171 put options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.