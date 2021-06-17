Traders Purchase Large Volume of AudioCodes Call Options (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,725 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,514% compared to the average daily volume of 66 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AudioCodes by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AudioCodes by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AudioCodes by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 99.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.31 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

