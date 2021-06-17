Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 22,298 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,361% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,526 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Altimmune from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Get Altimmune alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 46.4% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 874,067 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 10.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 122,120 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth about $13,465,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter worth about $15,635,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 65,511 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altimmune stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.46. 23,396,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,932. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $632.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.38. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.