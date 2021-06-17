Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 39,150 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,724% compared to the average daily volume of 2,146 put options.

RLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLX Technology stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52. RLX Technology has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.04 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

