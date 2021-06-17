Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Trading 4.1% Higher

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ)’s stock price was up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.83 and last traded at C$7.56. Approximately 334,081 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 317,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.26.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$4.07.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The stock has a market cap of C$286.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.95.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($2.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($2.77) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.3200003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.