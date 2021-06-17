TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,475,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $48,090,825. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.20.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $665.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $621.48. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $405.01 and a fifty-two week high of $679.47.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

