Transphorm (TGAN) and The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Transphorm (OTCMKTS: TGAN) is one of 151 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Transphorm to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Transphorm and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $11.37 million -$17.91 million -8.23 Transphorm Competitors $3.36 billion $591.87 million 19.56

Transphorm’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Transphorm and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 0 3 0 3.00 Transphorm Competitors 2108 8320 15470 644 2.55

Transphorm presently has a consensus price target of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 98.84%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 8.61%. Given Transphorm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm N/A N/A N/A Transphorm Competitors -23.25% 1.83% 0.89%

Summary

Transphorm peers beat Transphorm on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

