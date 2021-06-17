Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,118,500 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the May 13th total of 1,347,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,592.5 days.
TSRYF opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.36. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $9.36.
About Treasury Wine Estates
