Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,118,500 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the May 13th total of 1,347,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,592.5 days.

TSRYF opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.36. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $9.36.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

