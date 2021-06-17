TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,848 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.38% of TreeHouse Foods worth $11,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $271,736.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:THS opened at $47.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.70. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

