TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Bought by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,356,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 7.78% of TriMas worth $101,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $756,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

TriMas stock opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.03. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. Equities research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

