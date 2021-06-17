TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Gap Down to $16.32

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.32, but opened at $15.87. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 913 shares trading hands.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $479.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 57.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 76.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

