Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 30,845 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 164,376 shares.The stock last traded at $78.00 and had previously closed at $78.10.

TBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.