Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 30,845 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 164,376 shares.The stock last traded at $78.00 and had previously closed at $78.10.
TBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.08.
In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.
About Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.
