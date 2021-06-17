TrueFeedBack Price Reaches $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 48.1% higher against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $14.15 million and approximately $207,738.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00061218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00023951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.24 or 0.00761666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00083503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042001 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

