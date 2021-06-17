Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,890,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the May 13th total of 12,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

TFC traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $56.54. 80,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,884,862. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.56. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,945 shares of company stock valued at $519,923. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 58,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 795,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,676,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

