Trulite, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUL) CEO Kim A. Rivers Purchases 29,000 Shares of Stock

Trulite, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUL) CEO Kim A. Rivers acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,260.00.

Shares of Trulite stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. Trulite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

About Trulite

Trulite, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development, production, sourcing, marketing, and sale of portable, semi-portable and stationary products, components, and systems that generate powers for off-grid applications in the United States. The company offers hydrogen fuel cells, photovoltaic solar panels, wind micro-turbines, batteries, charge controllers, and inverters.

